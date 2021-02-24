LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) & EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Head to Head Survey

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and EVERTEC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $380.57 million 11.58 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -35.60 EVERTEC $487.37 million 5.50 $103.47 million $1.81 20.61

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVERTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LiveRamp and EVERTEC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 10 0 3.00 EVERTEC 0 3 1 0 2.25

LiveRamp currently has a consensus target price of $80.09, indicating a potential upside of 21.61%. EVERTEC has a consensus target price of $32.40, indicating a potential downside of 13.14%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than EVERTEC.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -21.33% -7.60% -6.44% EVERTEC 19.30% 47.02% 13.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of EVERTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of EVERTEC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVERTEC has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has collaboration with The Trade Desk, Inc. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Further, the company owns and operates the ATH network, a personal identification number debit networks in Latin America. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

