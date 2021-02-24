LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.40-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.009-1.056 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.LivaNova also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.90 EPS.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 47,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,928. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.71.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

