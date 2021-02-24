Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Position Decreased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after purchasing an additional 612,120 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,607,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,271,000 after acquiring an additional 192,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,384,000 after acquiring an additional 156,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD opened at $370.49 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $392.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.53.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.75.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total value of $1,322,635.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,015 shares of company stock worth $10,335,530 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

