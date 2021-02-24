Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LSPD. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD opened at $75.11 on Monday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a PE ratio of -92.73.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.