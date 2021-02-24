Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.18-4.28 for the period. Life Storage also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.18-4.28 EPS.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average of $76.13. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $44.87 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSI shares. Truist raised their price objective on Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.52.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

