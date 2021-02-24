Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-4.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.25. Life Storage also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.18-4.28 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.12.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of Life Storage stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.28. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average is $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $87.21.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.