Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of LBS traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.05. 321,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,417. Life & Banc Split has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$8.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.95. The firm has a market cap of C$243.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Life & Banc Split

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

