Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.
Shares of LBS traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.05. 321,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,417. Life & Banc Split has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$8.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.95. The firm has a market cap of C$243.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
About Life & Banc Split
