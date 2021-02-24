Lido Advisors LLC Takes $566,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Booking by 6.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Booking by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 3.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Booking by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,359.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,392.97. The company has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,136.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,951.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Truist raised their price target on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,981.03.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

