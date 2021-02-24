Lido Advisors LLC Sells 422 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 345,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $89,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 184,640 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,936,000 after buying an additional 37,848 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $254.63 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus raised their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.