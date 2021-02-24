Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

ATVI opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.