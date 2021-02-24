Lido Advisors LLC Buys 909 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,697 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,385 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,503,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,360,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,202,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,404,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,924,000 after buying an additional 2,010,777 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $153.49 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $155.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

