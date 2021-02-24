Lido Advisors LLC Buys 146 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,285 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,065,000 after buying an additional 691,850 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,244,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,655,000.

XBI opened at $150.83 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.40 and its 200-day moving average is $130.63.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

