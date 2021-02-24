Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $147.04 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 119.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.76.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

