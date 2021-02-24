Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.78

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 267575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.58 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.44.

About Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

