Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,489 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $1,390,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 135,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at $1,550,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 551.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,068,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after purchasing an additional 904,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

