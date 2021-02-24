Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 410 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.24. 73,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.