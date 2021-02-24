Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 24,885 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,885 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 0.07% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

