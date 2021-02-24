Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 1,063 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,382,000 after acquiring an additional 829,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Owens Corning by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,894,000 after acquiring an additional 549,661 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Owens Corning by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,304,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after acquiring an additional 389,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,454,000 after buying an additional 328,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

OC stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,932. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average is $73.81.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

