Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,417,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,515. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $181.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

