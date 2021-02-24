Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

BKD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 70,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,171. The company has a market cap of $937.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $7.72.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

