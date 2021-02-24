Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $6.10. 944,865 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 476,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

In related news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Leaf Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.