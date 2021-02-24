Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $617.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to post sales of $617.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $611.57 million and the highest is $622.70 million. Lazard posted sales of $562.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $40.03. 28,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,630. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 57.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

