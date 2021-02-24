Lantheus (LNTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) is set to issue its Q4 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,220 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

