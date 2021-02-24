Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $1,228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,413,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,179,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

SNBR opened at $128.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $135.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.82.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,701 shares of company stock worth $4,543,808. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

