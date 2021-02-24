Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $495,000 in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

NYSE:PPR opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.0121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

