Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.23% of Adams Natural Resources Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEO opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.