Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.45

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 30219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

LBAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $828.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,628,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,130,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,352,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 46,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 166,305 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

