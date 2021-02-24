Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.92

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.92 and last traded at $47.84, with a volume of 8927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.52.

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

