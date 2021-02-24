KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP) Shares Down 1%

KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $34.37. 1,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP) by 158.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,633 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 10.45% of KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

