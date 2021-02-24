Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Colony Capital by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Colony Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.97.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

