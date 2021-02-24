KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

KNYJY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.15. 56,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,090. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.