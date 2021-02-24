Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) (CVE:KBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.24

Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) (CVE:KBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 23000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.38 million and a PE ratio of -6.90.

About Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) (CVE:KBY)

Kona Bay Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet-based training applications and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Internet Applications and Other Activities. The Internet Application segment focuses on the sale of educational products. The Other Activities segment provides website and application hosting services.

