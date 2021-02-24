Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,989,000 after buying an additional 775,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after buying an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,356,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,913,000 after acquiring an additional 131,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,035,566. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

