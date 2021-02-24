Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.87. 119,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,104. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

