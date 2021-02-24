Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after buying an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after acquiring an additional 568,480 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,346,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,461,281,000 after purchasing an additional 166,232 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,507,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $925,878,000 after purchasing an additional 121,985 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.43. 88,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.93. The company has a market capitalization of $216.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,445 shares of company stock worth $2,929,807 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

