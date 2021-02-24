Klingman & Associates LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Cintas by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 13,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $335.39. The company had a trading volume of 23,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,449. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

