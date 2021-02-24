Klingman & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.60. 227,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,382. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $61.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.