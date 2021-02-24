Klingman & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 4,052 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICF. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 143,883 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

