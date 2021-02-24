KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after acquiring an additional 936,160 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 642,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,004,000 after acquiring an additional 49,758 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

