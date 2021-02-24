Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KNSA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. 19,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,723. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $54,716.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 70.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

