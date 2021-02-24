Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Kingstone Companies has decreased its dividend by 39.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kingstone Companies has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kingstone Companies to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Shares of KINS opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 million, a PE ratio of -120.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.