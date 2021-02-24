Killam Apartment REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$17.58 on Wednesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$13.90 and a 1 year high of C$23.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.55, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMP.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.