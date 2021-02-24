Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.20, but opened at C$1.01. Kidoz shares last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 1,104 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Kidoz from C$0.94 to C$1.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market cap of C$132.44 million and a PE ratio of -9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.

