Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

