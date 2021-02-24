Kenon (NYSE:KEN) versus China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Financial Comparison

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) and China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Kenon has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Resources Power has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kenon and China Resources Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenon $373.00 million 4.26 -$13.36 million N/A N/A China Resources Power $8.65 billion 0.65 $840.93 million $2.62 6.68

China Resources Power has higher revenue and earnings than Kenon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Kenon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of China Resources Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kenon and China Resources Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenon 91.43% 38.92% 19.12% China Resources Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kenon and China Resources Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A China Resources Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kenon beats China Resources Power on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China. As of December 31, 2019, the company's Qoros' dealerships included 106 point of sales facilities. In addition, Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its 32% equity interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., owned and chartered vessels with a total container capacity of 312,142TEUs. Further, it develops and owns a proprietary natural gas-to-liquid technology process. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore. Kenon Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Ansonia Holdings Singapore B.V.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36 coal-fired power plants, 96 wind farms, 21 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 3 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 40,392 MW. It also engages in coal mining activities; and undertakes heat and power co-generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company is involved in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

