KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KBC Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KBC Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

KBC Group stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

