KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $862.40

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 862.40 ($11.27) and last traded at GBX 858.91 ($11.22), with a volume of 245222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 853.60 ($11.15).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KAZ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 596.43 ($7.79).

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 762.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 640.51.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

