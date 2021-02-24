Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $413,905.00

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a total market cap of $12.26 million and approximately $413,905.00 worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $9.31 or 0.00018468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.53 or 0.00468992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00071064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00081822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.49 or 0.00516490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00073714 BTC.

About Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

