Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.00

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

