JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $40.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,149,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 167,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after buying an additional 92,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 590,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

